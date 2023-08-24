Tropical Storm Franklin is

located near latitude 21.9 North, longitude 70.4 West. Franklin is

moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn to the

northeast and then east-northeast with a decrease in forward speed

is forecast during the next couple of days. On the forecast track,

the center of Franklin will continue to move farther away from the

Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic into the

weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is expected to

become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily):

An area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-southeast of

Bermuda (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) continues to

produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for

development later today, and this system is likely to regenerate

into a tropical storm by Friday while the system moves northward

over the subtropical central Atlantic. For additional information on

this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued

by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with

an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the

Cabo Verde Islands. Despite marginal environmental conditions,

slow development is possible and the low could become a tropical

depression by the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward

to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Northwestern Caribbean Sea:

An area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the

northwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system

is possible over the weekend and early next week, and a tropical

depression could form while it moves slowly northward across the

eastern Gulf of Mexico.