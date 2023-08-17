Central Tropical Atlantic (AL99):
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with
an elongated trough of low pressure centered over 900 miles
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions
appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a
tropical depression could form during the next several days while
it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL98):
A broad area of low pressure, partially associated with a tropical
wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward
the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the
eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over
the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for
development early next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.
Western Gulf of Mexico:
A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western
Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development
of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and
approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of
next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.