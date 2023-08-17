Central Tropical Atlantic (AL99):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with

an elongated trough of low pressure centered over 900 miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions

appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a

tropical depression could form during the next several days while

it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central

tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL98):

A broad area of low pressure, partially associated with a tropical

wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward

the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the

eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over

the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for

development early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Western Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western

Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development

of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and

approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of

next week.