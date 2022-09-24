At 800 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was

located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 74.5 West. Ian is moving

toward the west-southwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A westward to

west-northwestward motion is expected through early Sunday. A turn

toward the northwest is forecast late Sunday, followed by a

north-northwestward turn by late Monday. On the forecast track, the

center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea

today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over

the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then

approach western Cuba on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Ian is

expected to become a hurricane late Sunday or Sunday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

At 800 AM, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona

was located near latitude 47.3 North, longitude 61.5 West. The

post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the north near 23 mph (37

km/h). A slower north-northeast or northward motion is expected

through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will

move across the Gulf of St. Lawrence this morning, and then move

across Labrador and over the Labrador Sea on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher

gusts. Although gradual weakening is forecast during the next

couple of days, Fiona is expected to maintain hurricane-force winds

until this afternoon.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 405

miles (650 km). An observation on St. Paul Island recently

reported a sustained wind of 76 mph (122 km/h) and a gust to 90

(145 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface

observations is 937 mb (27.67 inches).

At 1200 PM GMT, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was

located near latitude 38.2 North, longitude 30.1 West, just west of

the central Azores. Gaston is moving toward the west-southwest near

7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the west is anticipated later

today, followed by a turn to the southwest by late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days, and

Gaston is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

At 800 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Hermine was

located near latitude 20.2 North, longitude 20.8 West. Hermine is

moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this motion is

expected to continue through tonight. A turn to the northeast should

occur by late Sunday, followed by a turn to the northwest by Monday

night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Weakening is expected to commence tonight, and Hermine could become

a remnant low on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a

broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Despite unfavorable

upper-level winds, some slow development of this system is possible

over the next several days while it drifts northwestward or

northward over the central tropical Atlantic.