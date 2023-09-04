The center of Tropical Storm Gert is

located near latitude 37.6 North, longitude 51.0 West. Gert is

moving toward the north near 24 mph. A faster

north-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected today while

Gert moves around Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast before Gert dissipates later

today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.

The center of Tropical Depression Katia

is located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 33.7 West. The

depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph.

A generally northwestward motion is expected today, followed by

a slow southeastward to south-southeastward motion on Tuesday

and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast, and Katia is expected to become a remnant low

later today or tonight, and dissipate in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization

in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles

southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is

expected to become a tropical depression around midweek. Additional

strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and

western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to move off the

African coast in a couple of days. Environmental conditions should

support some slow development, and a tropical depression could form

over the far eastern tropical Atlantic around the latter part of

the week while the wave moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph.