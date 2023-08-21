the center of Tropical Storm Emily was

located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 41.1 West. Emily is

moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a

west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next

couple of days. A turn to the north is forecast by the middle

part of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h)

with higher gusts. Further weakening is forecast, and Emily could

become a post-tropical cyclone by this evening.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

The center of Tropical Storm Gert was

located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 56.4 West. Gert is

moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a gradual turn

toward the west-northwest is forecast by tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gert is expected to become a remnant low later today and dissipate

on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

The center of Tropical Storm Franklin was

located near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 69.6 West. Franklin is

moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h). A westward to

west-northwestward track is expected to continue today. A sharp

turn to the north is expected tonight or early Tuesday, and a

generally northward motion is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast

track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern

coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches

Hispaniola.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

Western Gulf of Mexico (AL91):

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization

in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the

central Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear conducive

for development of this system, and a tropical depression or

tropical storm is likely to form before it reaches the western Gulf

of Mexico coastline on Tuesday. Interests in southern Texas and

northern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system as

tropical storm watches or warnings are likely to be issued later

today.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Showers and thunderstorms over the Cabo Verde Islands and portions

of the tropical eastern Atlantic are associated with a tropical

wave. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for

gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is

likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward

across the eastern tropical Atlantic.