The center of Hurricane Franklin is
located near latitude 37.8 North, longitude 57.0 West. Franklin is
moving toward the east-northeast near 18 mph. A
northeastward motion at an accelerated pace is expected over the
next few days.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph
with higher gusts. Further slight weakening is expected during the
next couple of days, followed by faster rate of weakening by early
next week. Franklin is forecast to become an extratropical cyclone
tonight.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 983 mb (29.03 inches).
The center of Tropical Storm Jose is
located near latitude 33.9 North, longitude 52.0 West. Jose is
moving toward the north near 18 mph. An accelerated
northward motion is expected today.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph
with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast, and Jose is expected to
become absorbed by Franklin tonight or early Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb.
The center of Tropical Depression Gert is located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 55.0 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a
slower eastward motion is expected today. A turn toward the
northeast is expected on Saturday and that motion should continue
through late in the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Some slight strengthening is possible today, and Gert could become
a tropical storm once again. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin
over the weekend.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.
The center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia
is located near latitude 32.3 North, longitude 69.0 West. Idalia
is moving toward the east-southeast near 16 mph. An
east-southeastward to eastward motion at a much slower forward speed
is expected during the next 24 hours. An east-northeastward motion
is expected to begin over the weekend. On the forecast track,
Idalia will approach Bermuda over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual weakening is forecast through early Saturday.
Restrengthening is possible over the weekend, and Idalia is expected
to transition back to a tropical storm on Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):
Recent microwave satellite images indicate the circulation of a low
pressure system located west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has
become better defined since yesterday. In addition, the associated
shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of
organization. Based on these trends, advisories are likely to be
initiated on a tropical depression or tropical storm later this
morning. The system is moving northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across
the eastern tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…near 100 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…near 100 percent.