The center of Hurricane Franklin is

located near latitude 37.8 North, longitude 57.0 West. Franklin is

moving toward the east-northeast near 18 mph. A

northeastward motion at an accelerated pace is expected over the

next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph

with higher gusts. Further slight weakening is expected during the

next couple of days, followed by faster rate of weakening by early

next week. Franklin is forecast to become an extratropical cyclone

tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

The center of Tropical Storm Jose is

located near latitude 33.9 North, longitude 52.0 West. Jose is

moving toward the north near 18 mph. An accelerated

northward motion is expected today.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph

with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast, and Jose is expected to

become absorbed by Franklin tonight or early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb.

The center of Tropical Depression Gert is located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 55.0 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a

slower eastward motion is expected today. A turn toward the

northeast is expected on Saturday and that motion should continue

through late in the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible today, and Gert could become

a tropical storm once again. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin

over the weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

The center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia

is located near latitude 32.3 North, longitude 69.0 West. Idalia

is moving toward the east-southeast near 16 mph. An

east-southeastward to eastward motion at a much slower forward speed

is expected during the next 24 hours. An east-northeastward motion

is expected to begin over the weekend. On the forecast track,

Idalia will approach Bermuda over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast through early Saturday.

Restrengthening is possible over the weekend, and Idalia is expected

to transition back to a tropical storm on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

Recent microwave satellite images indicate the circulation of a low

pressure system located west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has

become better defined since yesterday. In addition, the associated

shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of

organization. Based on these trends, advisories are likely to be

initiated on a tropical depression or tropical storm later this

morning. The system is moving northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across

the eastern tropical Atlantic.