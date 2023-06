At 8:00am A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms a couple of hundred miles to the southeast of Bermuda.

Upper-level winds do not appear conducive for this system to develop

into a tropical or subtropical cyclone while it moves generally

north-northeastward at about 10 mph during the next couple of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.