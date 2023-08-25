Tropical Storm Franklin is

located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 68.0 West. Franklin is

moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this

general motion is expected to continue today. A sharp turn toward

the north is expected tonight and Saturday, with a northward or

north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic continuing

through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin will likely

become a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system

during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to

form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally

northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of

Mexico. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba,

and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily):

A trough of low pressure located roughly 1000 miles east-northeast

of Bermuda (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) is

producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are becoming less

favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected

to merge with a frontal boundary over the north central Atlantic in

the next day or so. For additional information on this system,

including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the

National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with

an area of low pressure located about midway between the Cabo Verde

Islands and the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions

could become more conducive for development this weekend, and a

tropical depression could form by early next week while the system

moves generally northwestward toward the central subtropical

Atlantic.