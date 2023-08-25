Tropical Storm Franklin is
located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 68.0 West. Franklin is
moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this
general motion is expected to continue today. A sharp turn toward
the north is expected tonight and Saturday, with a northward or
north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic continuing
through early next week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher
gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin will likely
become a hurricane over the weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico:
A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is
producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system
during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to
form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally
northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of
Mexico. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba,
and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.
Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily):
A trough of low pressure located roughly 1000 miles east-northeast
of Bermuda (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) is
producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are becoming less
favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected
to merge with a frontal boundary over the north central Atlantic in
the next day or so. For additional information on this system,
including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the
National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL92):
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with
an area of low pressure located about midway between the Cabo Verde
Islands and the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions
could become more conducive for development this weekend, and a
tropical depression could form by early next week while the system
moves generally northwestward toward the central subtropical
Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.