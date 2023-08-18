  1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL98):
    Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of
    organization in association with a broad area of low pressure
    located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.
    Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional
    development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to
    form over the weekend while it moves toward the west-northwest or
    northwest at about 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic. By
    early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to
    increase, and further development is not expected.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.
  1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL99):
    An elongated trough of low pressure located roughly halfway between
    the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing some
    disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are
    only marginally conducive for further development of this system,
    but a tropical depression could still form during the next couple of
    days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the
    central tropical Atlantic. Thereafter, upper-level winds are
    forecast to become unfavorable for any further development.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.
  1. East-Southeast of the Lesser Antilles:
    Another area of low pressure could form in a day or so from an
    elongated trough of low pressure located several hundred miles to
    the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of
    this system is possible over the weekend and into early next week
    as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the
    Lesser Antilles and into the northeastern Caribbean Sea.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.
  1. Western Gulf of Mexico:
    An area of disturbed weather located just north of Hispaniola is
    forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, where a
    broad area of low pressure could form. Some slow development of this
    system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches
    the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.