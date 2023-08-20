Things are really starting to heat up in the Atlantic! We now have 4 disturbances and 1 tropical depression to keep an eye on! Gulf of Mexico: A disturbance between South Florida and Cuba is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure early this week. Development will be slow as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, but a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent. Eastern Caribbean: A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean, before turning northward and moving into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by midweek. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.