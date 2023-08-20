Things are really starting to heat up in the Atlantic! We now have 4 disturbances and 1 tropical depression to keep an eye on! 

Gulf of Mexico:
A disturbance between South Florida and Cuba is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure early this week. Development will be slow as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, but a 
tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of 
Mexico coastline by Tuesday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic:
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in 
association with an area of low pressure located several hundred 
miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. 
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

Eastern Caribbean:
A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple 
of days as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph 
over the eastern and central Caribbean, before turning northward and 
moving into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by midweek. 
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far 
eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave. 
Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of 
this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week 
while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical 
Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.