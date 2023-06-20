At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was
located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 47.0 West. Bret is
moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general
motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the
forecast track, the center of Bret could move across portions of the
Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and
Bret is expected to be a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser
Antilles Thursday and Thursday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
Showers and thunderstorms are gradually showing signs of
organization in association with a tropical wave located several
hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for further development of this system,
and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple
of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the
eastern and central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.