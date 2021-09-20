Tropical Storms Peter and Rose remain out to sea. – Here’s the latest

Tropical Storm Peter

located near latitude 19.8 North, longitude 62.8 West. Peter is

moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). This

general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so,

followed by a turn to the northwest with a decrease in forward speed

on Wednesday, and then a turn to the north by Wednesday night. On

the forecast track, the center of Peter will pass north of the

Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained

winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow

weakening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center, primarily in the northeastern quadrant.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropical Storm Rose

located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 35.4 West. Rose is

moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general

motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next

couple of days. Rose is forecast to turn north-northwestward to

northward on Thursday.

Recent satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds

are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in

strength is anticipated overnight. Gradual weakening is expected to

begin on Tuesday, and should continue during the next couple of

days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb .