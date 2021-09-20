Tropical Storms Peter and Rose remain out to sea. – Here’s the latest

Tropical Storm Peter
located near latitude 19.8 North, longitude 62.8 West. Peter is
moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). This
general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so,
followed by a turn to the northwest with a decrease in forward speed
on Wednesday, and then a turn to the north by Wednesday night. On
the forecast track, the center of Peter will pass north of the
Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained
winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow
weakening is forecast during the next few days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
from the center, primarily in the northeastern quadrant.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
Tropical Storm Rose
located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 35.4 West. Rose is
moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general
motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next
couple of days. Rose is forecast to turn north-northwestward to
northward on Thursday.
Recent satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds
are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in
strength is anticipated overnight. Gradual weakening is expected to
begin on Tuesday, and should continue during the next couple of
days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb .