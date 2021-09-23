Tropical Storm Sam shows signs of growing into a major Hurricane – Tonight’s update

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Tropical Storm Sam was  located near latitude 11.1 North, longitude 39.7 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph and a general west to 
west-northwest motion is expected to continue over the next several 
days, with a gradual slowdown in forward motion.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with
higher gusts. Rapid intensification is forecast during the next
several days. Sam is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow morning
and could become a major hurricane by Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles 
from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb  We'll continue to keep a close watch on Sam as it moves off to the West

Two other areas we are watching is two system in the Atlantic. Both areas show no threat to the U.S.

