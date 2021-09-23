Tropical Storm Sam shows signs of growing into a major Hurricane – Tonight’s update

Tropical Storm Sam was located near latitude 11.1 North, longitude 39.7 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph and a general west to west-northwest motion is expected to continue over the next several days, with a gradual slowdown in forward motion. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is forecast during the next several days. Sam is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow morning and could become a major hurricane by Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb We'll continue to keep a close watch on Sam as it moves off to the West
Two other areas we are watching is two system in the Atlantic. Both areas show no threat to the U.S.