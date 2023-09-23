As of 8AM Saturday: Ophelia has made landfall along the North Carolina coast as a tropical storm. A continued northward motion is expected today, followed by a turn to the northeast on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decrease to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected over the weekend and Ophelia is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone tonight or early Sunday morning as it tracks through eastern North Carolina and Virginia.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Bogue Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia * Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia * Neuse and Pamlico Rivers * Portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Surf City, North Carolina to Bogue Inlet, North Carolina * Remainder of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware * Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds * Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island * Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach