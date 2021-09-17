Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic. – Here’s the latest

Tropical Storm Odette has formed! As of 11PM tonight Odette located near latitude 36.4 North, longitude 71.2 West. Odette is moving toward the northeast near 10 mph. A faster east-northeast to northeast motion is expected this weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010mb. Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 1100 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph. This system is expected to be near the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday, and interests there should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development when the system reaches the southwestern Atlantic by the early to middle part of next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent. A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move toward the west and then northwest at 5 to 10 mph over the far eastern Atlantic, and some gradual development is possible over the weekend. However, by early next week, further development appears unlikely as the system is expected to move into strong upper-level winds and over cooler waters. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.