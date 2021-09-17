Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic. – Here’s the latest

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Odette has formed!  As of 11PM tonight Odette 
located near latitude 36.4 North, longitude 71.2 West. Odette is 
moving toward the northeast near 10 mph.  A faster 
east-northeast to northeast motion is expected this weekend.  On the 
forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S. 
Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the 
weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and
Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday
night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)
from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010mb.


Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in  association with an area of low pressure located about 1100 miles  east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental  conditions are expected to be conducive for further development  during the next couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely  to form during the next day or two while the system moves toward the  west-northwest at about 15 mph.  This system is expected to be near  the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday, and interests  there should monitor the progress of this disturbance.  Upper-level  winds are likely to become less conducive for development when the  system reaches the southwestern Atlantic by the early to middle part  of next week.  

 * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent. 

A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of  the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and  thunderstorms.  This system is expected to move toward the west and  then northwest at 5 to 10 mph over the far eastern Atlantic, and  some gradual development is possible over the weekend.  However, by  early next week, further development appears unlikely as the system  is expected to move into strong upper-level winds and over cooler  waters. 

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

