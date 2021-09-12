Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms in the Gulf.

Nicholas is now our 14th Tropical Storm of the season, and isn’t likely to develop much further. It will likely flow along the Texas coast, and make landfall in the southeast, and then travel north to Dallas. We will likely not see anything direct from this storm, but its remnants could swing around to us later into the week.

We are also tracking another disturbance which is going to leave Africa in the next few days. Luckily it will take it’s time gaining strength, but it very well could start to develop sometime late next week.

There is also disturbance off the coast of Spain, which is a very rare place to find storms form, so we will keep our eyes on that, and see if anything develops.