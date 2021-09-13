Tropical Storm Nicholas Continues to Strengthen, Landfall in TX Tonight.

As of 5PM Monday- Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to strengthen, and now has 65 mph wind speeds as it approaches the Texas coastline, north of Corpus Christi. Landfall is expected tonight as a strong tropical storm with 70 mph wind speeds. Nicholas has already brought rain to Texas and Louisiana, but the heaviest rain is still to come. Up to 10 inches of rain is possible between Houston and Lake Charles over the next couple days as Nicholas moves slowly. A lot of tropical moisture is entering the Southeast because of the storm, so we will have scattered showers and storms starting Wednesday that stick around through the weekend.

We are also watching an area near the Bahamas where low pressure is expected to form. There is a 10% chance of development over 48 hours, and 50% over 5 days. It looks like if this develops into a depression, it will stay off the coast of the U.S., and travel towards the north.

There is a wave off the coast of Africa at a 30% chance of development over 48 hours, and 80% over 5 days A tropical depression will likely form late this week as it moves across the Atlantic.