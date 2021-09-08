Tropical Storm Mindy Forms in the Gulf

We now have Tropical Storm Mindy that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, just to the south of the Florida Panhandle. 40 mph wind speeds with this storm and a very fast movement towards the NE at 21 mph. Mindy is already impacting us by bringing us all the rain we’ve seen this afternoon and evening. It is not expected to have a long life span, as it will move over land shortly and weaken to a depression by the time it reaches the Atlantic. Mindy will continue to bring heavy rain and storms to Northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina until tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will pass through the CSRA through the night, which will help push the storm out to sea.

Hurricane Larry remains out in the Atlantic with impacts along the east coast in the form of strong rip currents now until Saturday, which includes the Georgia and Florida coastlines.