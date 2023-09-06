The center of Tropical Storm Lee is
located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 44.6 West. Lee is moving
toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this motion is
expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction
in forward speed.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph
with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is
forecast, and Lee is expected to become a hurricane later today and
a major hurricane in a couple of days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96):
A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers
and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo
Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this
system, and a tropical depression could form later this week or this
weekend while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph
over the eastern tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to move
across the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight, and interests
there should monitor its progress.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.
Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):
Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles
east-northeast of the Azores, is producing disorganized shower
activity mostly to the east of its center. This system could briefly
acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next
day or so while it moves northeastward or northward over the
northeastern Atlantic. By late this week, further development is not
expected as the system is forecast to move into unfavorable
environmental conditions, which should cause it to weaken.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.