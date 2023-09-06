The center of Tropical Storm Lee is

located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 44.6 West. Lee is moving

toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this motion is

expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction

in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph

with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is

forecast, and Lee is expected to become a hurricane later today and

a major hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96):

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo

Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this

system, and a tropical depression could form later this week or this

weekend while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph

over the eastern tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to move

across the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight, and interests

there should monitor its progress.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):

Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles

east-northeast of the Azores, is producing disorganized shower

activity mostly to the east of its center. This system could briefly

acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next

day or so while it moves northeastward or northward over the

northeastern Atlantic. By late this week, further development is not

expected as the system is forecast to move into unfavorable

environmental conditions, which should cause it to weaken.