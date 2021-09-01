Tropical Storm Larry continues to Grow as Tropical Depression Kate starts to fade. – Here’s the latest.

Hurricane Tracker

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Live Interactive VIPIR Radar


As of 11:00PM Tropical Storm Larry was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 30.9 West. Larry is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this general
motion should continue through Thursday night.  A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected Friday and Friday night.  A slightly slower west- northwestward motion is expected on Saturday. 

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher 
gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 
couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a hurricane later 
tonight or early Thursday, and a major hurricane Friday or Friday 
night. 

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles 
from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb. We'll continue to watch Larry as it moves to the NNW.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories