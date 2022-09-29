At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was
located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 80.4 West. Ian is moving
toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the
north is expected late today, followed by a turn toward the
north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night. On
the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on
Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas
Friday night and Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h)
with higher gusts. Ian is expected to become a hurricane again
this evening and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid
weakening forecast after landfall.
Ian is a large cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward
up to 415 miles (665 km) from the center. A NOAA CMAN station at the
Saint Johns County pier in Saint Augustine Beach recently reported a
sustained wind of 53 mph (85 km/h) and a gust of 61 mph (98 km/h).
A WeatherSTEM station reported a gust of 74 mph (119 km/h) was
reported at Marineland, Florida.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).