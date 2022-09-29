At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was

located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 80.4 West. Ian is moving

toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the

north is expected late today, followed by a turn toward the

north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night. On

the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on

Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas

Friday night and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h)

with higher gusts. Ian is expected to become a hurricane again

this evening and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid

weakening forecast after landfall.

Ian is a large cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward

up to 415 miles (665 km) from the center. A NOAA CMAN station at the

Saint Johns County pier in Saint Augustine Beach recently reported a

sustained wind of 53 mph (85 km/h) and a gust of 61 mph (98 km/h).

A WeatherSTEM station reported a gust of 74 mph (119 km/h) was

reported at Marineland, Florida.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).