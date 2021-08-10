Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean. – Here’s the latest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 is quickly taking over in the CSRA. Data compiled by researchers at the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular (GEM) Laboratory at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) reveals Delta is the most dominant strain in the community. Out of more than 300 samples collected in June and July, 142 were identified as Delta. This is a sharp contrast to samples collected in April and May, in which Delta was not detected at all.

“This is how the virus evolves," Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, the director of the GEM at MCG, explains “The more aggressive strains are replacing the less aggressive strains."