Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean. – Here’s the latest

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Fred has formed
Located by the San Juan NOAA Doppler weather radar near latitude 
17.4 North, longitude 66.8 West. Fred is moving toward the west near 
17 mph (28 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue 
tonight.  A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur 
early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during 
the next few days.  On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass 
near the southern coast of Puerto Rico tonight and early Wednesday, 
be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the 
southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Slight strengthening is forecast overnight before Fred reaches 
eastern Dominican Republic Wednesday morning.  Some weakening is 
likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles 
from the center.  A wind gust to 41 mph was recently 
measured by a Weatherflow observing site in Las Mareas along the 
south-central coast of Puerto Rico.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

