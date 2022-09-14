We are tracking Tropical Storm Fiona that has now formed. Here's the latest as of 11PM Wednesday night. LOCATION...16.7N 52.0W ABOUT 650 MI...1045 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Saba and St. Eustatius. The government of St. Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for St. Maarten. The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Saba and St. Eustatius * St. Maarten * Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola should monitor the progress of this system, as additional tropical storm watches or warnings will be required for portions of those areas on Thursday. Stay tuned to News Channel 6 for the latest.