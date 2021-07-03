Tropical Storm Elsa slows. – Here’s the latest.

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Elsa was located latitude 17.9 North, longitude 75.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the  west-northwest near 17 mph. An additional decrease in 
forward speed is expected tonight and on Sunday, followed by a turn 
toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, 
Elsa will move near the southwestern peninsula of Haiti over the 
next few hours, and then move near Jamaica and portions of eastern 
Cuba on Sunday.  By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central 
and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is then 
forecast to move move near or over portions of the west coast of 
Florida on Tuesday.  If the storm stays on the current path, effect from 
Tropical Storm Elsa could be here in the CSRA by Wednesday, this is something
we'll be watching closely.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph 
with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is forecast tonight, 
with some slight strengthening possible Sunday afternoon as Elsa 
approaches the south-central coast of Cuba.  However, gradual 
weakening is forecast to occur Sunday night and Monday when Elsa 
will be moving over Cuba.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km)
from the center.

The minimum central pressure recently measured by the aircraft was 
estimated to be 1004 mb.

