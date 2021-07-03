Tropical Storm Elsa slows. – Here’s the latest.

Tropical Storm Elsa was located latitude 17.9 North, longitude 75.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. An additional decrease in forward speed is expected tonight and on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southwestern peninsula of Haiti over the next few hours, and then move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is then forecast to move move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. If the storm stays on the current path, effect from Tropical Storm Elsa could be here in the CSRA by Wednesday, this is something we'll be watching closely. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast tonight, with some slight strengthening possible Sunday afternoon as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba. However, gradual weakening is forecast to occur Sunday night and Monday when Elsa will be moving over Cuba. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure recently measured by the aircraft was estimated to be 1004 mb.