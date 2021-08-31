Tropical Depression Twelve Forms, Tuesday PM Update

As of the 5PM Advisory- Tropical Depression Twelve has formed off the coast of Africa. This system is expected to quickly gain strength as it moves over a favorable environment. The track shows Twelve making a northwestward turn and becoming a category 2 hurricane by Saturday. This storm will be named LARRY. At this time, it does not appear to be a threat to the United States.

Kate has downgraded to a tropical depression, with 35 mph winds. It is not expected to strengthen, and should move towards the north over the next few days. This system is not a threat to the United States.

We are also watching a low pressure area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that is at a 10% chance of development over 48 hours, and 20% over 5 days.