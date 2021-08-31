Tropical Depression Twelve develops out in the Atlantic.- Here’s the latest

Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 23.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph

A west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next

couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Steady strengthening is expected, and the depression is forecast to

become a tropical storm later today and a hurricane in a couple of

days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.