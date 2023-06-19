Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Atlantic between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today and be named Bret. Further strengthening is expected as it continues to track westward and could potentially become a hurricane during the middle of this week.

We are also tracking a tropical wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form over the next few days as the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.