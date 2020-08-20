Tropical Depression Thirteen Forms. The latest on path and what to expect.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC…

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM

———————————————–

LOCATION…14.6N 47.9W

ABOUT 1035 MI.ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH.

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW AT 20 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

The center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 47.9 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected

to become a tropical storm by late Thursday.