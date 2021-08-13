Tropical Depression Fred looks to grow and Tropical Depression Seven is a slow grow in the Atlantic. – Here’s the latest

At 1100 PM EDT Tropical Depression Fred was located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 80.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph.

A west-northwestward motion is expected to begin overnight. A turn

toward the northwest is expected on Saturday, and this general

motion should continue through early Monday. On the forecast track,

Fred is expected to continue moving near the north coast of central

Cuba tonight, pass near or west of the lower Florida Keys on

Saturday, and move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday

night and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected through early Saturday. After

that, slow strengthening is forecast, and Fred could become a

tropical storm again by late Saturday or Saturday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb. The effects could be seen here across the CSRA by late Monday into Tuesday. The more of a west track the storm takes (as its looking at this time) the less of an impact it will have here at home. This is a changing forecast, be sure to stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.

At 11:00PM EDT, Tropical Depression Seven

was located near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 53.8 West. The

depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph.

A motion towards the west or west-northwest with a gradual decrease

in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the

forecast track, the center of the depression is forecast to move

over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and

Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on

Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and

the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tomorrow.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb.