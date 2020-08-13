Tropical Depression Eleven not very impressive at the moment. – Click here for the latest.

A struggling Tropical Depression continues in the Atlantic, the system is still expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm by tomorrow (Thursday)

As of 11PM this Wednesday night, here is the latest.

LOCATION…12.5N 47.1W

ABOUT 1135 MI. ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH.

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

At 1100 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven

was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 47.1 West. The

depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A turn

toward the west-northwest is forecast later tonight and this

motion is forecast to continue during the next few days followed by

a turn toward the northwest early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days,

and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on

Thursday.