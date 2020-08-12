Tropical Depression Eleven forms and is moving West. – Click here for the latest

Tropical Depression Eleven has formed.

Here is the 11PM Update

LOCATION…12.0N 41.5W

ABOUT 1205 MI…1940 KM W OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS ABOUT 1350 MI…2170 KM E OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

At 1100 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven

was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 41.5 West. The

depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and this

general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A

west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to

begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and

the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday

night. Be sure to stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.