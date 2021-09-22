Tropical Depression Eighteen forms as Peter and Rose start to fade. – Here’s the latest

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 10.2 North, longitude 35.0 West.
The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and
this general motion is expected to continue through early Friday.  
A slower motion toward the west-northwest is expected later on 
Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the 
depression could become a tropical storm on Thursday.  It is then 
forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.  We'll continue to keep a close watch on this system.

Tropical Depression Rose will continue to fade in the Atlantic as Remnants of Peter will wash out over the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

