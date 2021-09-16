Tracking three areas for Tropical development. – Here’s the latest

On this Thursday night we are Tracking three areas that have potential for Tropical Development.

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized and somewhat limited

in association with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure

located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for

development during the next few days, and a tropical depression

could still form over the weekend. This system is expected to move

westward to west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic during

the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad area of low

pressure located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of the

Outer Banks of North Carolina have changed little in organization

this evening and the system still lacks a well-defined center.

However, environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for

development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the

next day or so while the system moves northward to

north-northeastward off the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts.

Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to

portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts through this

weekend. Additional information on this system, including gale

warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the NOAA

Ocean Prediction Center.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

3. Disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the far eastern

tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave just offshore

of the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast

to be only marginally conducive, and development, if any, of this

system should be slow to occur over the next few days while the

system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the far

eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.