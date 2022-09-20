At 800 AM, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located
by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 21.6 North,
longitude 71.2 West. Fiona is moving toward the north-northwest
near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue
through today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight or
Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue
to move near Grand Turk and the other eastern Turks and Caicos
during the next few hours.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher
gusts. Fiona is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Strengthening is forecast during the next
couple of days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150
miles (240 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure from Air Force Reserve and
NOAA Hurricane Hunter data is 960 mb (28.35 inches).
Central Subtropical Atlantic:
Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to become better
organized in association with an area of low pressure located over
the central subtropical Atlantic, about 950 miles west-southwest of
the westernmost Azores. Environmental conditions appear marginally
favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression is
likely to form within the next day or so before upper-level winds
become less conducive later this week. The system should move
generally northward or northeastward while remaining over the open
waters of central subtropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Central Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward
Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms while moving westward at 15-20 mph. Gradual
development of this system is forecast during the next several days
as the system approaches the Windward Islands, and a tropical
depression could form by the latter part of this week as the system
moves into the eastern and central Caribbean sea.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.