At 800 AM, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located

by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 21.6 North,

longitude 71.2 West. Fiona is moving toward the north-northwest

near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue

through today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight or

Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue

to move near Grand Turk and the other eastern Turks and Caicos

during the next few hours.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher

gusts. Fiona is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Strengthening is forecast during the next

couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150

miles (240 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure from Air Force Reserve and

NOAA Hurricane Hunter data is 960 mb (28.35 inches).

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to become better

organized in association with an area of low pressure located over

the central subtropical Atlantic, about 950 miles west-southwest of

the westernmost Azores. Environmental conditions appear marginally

favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression is

likely to form within the next day or so before upper-level winds

become less conducive later this week. The system should move

generally northward or northeastward while remaining over the open

waters of central subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward

Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms while moving westward at 15-20 mph. Gradual

development of this system is forecast during the next several days

as the system approaches the Windward Islands, and a tropical

depression could form by the latter part of this week as the system

moves into the eastern and central Caribbean sea.