Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a

large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions

are currently conducive for development, and a tropical depression

is likely to form during the next day or so while moving

northwestward at about 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for

development by Wednesday and Thursday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

East of the Windward Islands:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a

few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have

increased a little this morning, but there are not yet any signs of

significant organization. The wave is forecast to move westward at

about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands tonight and early

Wednesday. Some slow development is possible while the wave

continues westward, and a tropical depression could form by late

this week or this weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Interests in the Windward Islands, the ABC Islands, and the

northern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this

system. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is

scheduled to investigate this system this afternoon, if necessary.