Thursday Tropical Update- Tropical Storm IDA Formed, Two Other System Gaining Strength.

Tropical depression Nine has become upgraded to tropical storm Ida. The forecast track currently has the system making landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane Sunday afternoon. The track could change over the next few days, so stay with us for updates.

We are tracking a disturbance roughly 600 miles east of Bermuda. The environmental conditions for this system to develop are extremely favorable, and we could see this system become another Tropical Depression this weekend. Luckily it seems to be staying far away from the United States.

There is another system gaining tremendous strength, midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. This is gaining traction so quickly, it could very well become a Tropical Depression along with the other disturbance off Bermuda, by this weekend, if not even sooner.