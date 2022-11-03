At 700 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Lisa was

located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 90.6 West. Lisa is

moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion

is expected to continue for the next day or so, bringing the center

of Lisa across southeastern Mexico. A turn to the northwest and a

decrease in forward speed are expected on Friday, moving Lisa over

the Bay of Campeche.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while the

center remains over land, and Lisa is expected to weaken to a

tropical depression later today. Lisa is not expected to

re-intensify when the center reaches the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

At 900 AM GMT, the center of Hurricane Martin was located

near latitude 41.9 North, longitude 41.4 West. Martin is moving

rapidly toward the north-northeast near 46 mph (74 km/h). A turn to

the north is expected to occur later today taking Martin over the

far North Atlantic. A reduction in forward speed and a turn to the

east or east-southeast is then forecast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher

gusts. Martin should continue to grow larger and slightly stronger

today when it transitions into a large and powerful post-tropical

cyclone. After that time, the cyclone is forecast to gradually lose

strength through the weekend, but remain very large.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (85 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles

(445 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 968 mb (28.59 inches).

Northwestern Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a weak

non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east

of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally

conducive for slow subtropical or tropical development of this

system during the next few days as it moves slowly southward today

and then turns westward by the weekend. The disturbance is expected

to merge with a larger system developing to its southwest by the

end of the weekend and further development is not anticipated at

that time.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Southwestern Atlantic:

A large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop this

weekend over the northeastern Caribbean sea and southwestern

Atlantic. The system is expected to initially be very broad and

disorganized, but environmental conditions could support gradual

subtropical or tropical development beginning early next week while

it moves generally northward or northwestward.