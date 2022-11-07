At 800 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was

located by NOAA Hurricane Hunters near latitude 25.9 North,

longitude 69.1 West. Nicole is moving toward the north-northwest

near 14 mph (22 km/h). A turn toward the northwest with a decrease

in forward speed is expected later today. A westward or

west-southwestward motion is forecast Tuesday through early

Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach

the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands

on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday

night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days,

and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or

Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.

Winds of 40 mph or greater extend outward up to 275 miles (445 km)

to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure recently measured by the NOAA

Hurricane Hunters is 1002 mb (29.58 inches).