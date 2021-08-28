Saturday Tropical Update: Hurricane Ida, Tropical Depression 10, An A Third Disturbance…

Hurricane Ida now a category 2, will likely gain considerably more strength before it makes landfall tomorrow evening. We are looking at the potential for it to make landfall as a category 4, which will be the strongest Hurricane to make landfall this season. We are already seeing some showers and storms coming off of this large storm, and as it breaks apart, it’s remnants are likely to bring heavy rain and storms to the CSRA, by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression 10, will thankfully keep out into the Atlantic, and we wont see any effects from it. It will likely become Tropical Storm Julian, but will quickly return to a depression as it moves into cooler waters.

We are also tracking a third disturbance which could develop into Tropical Depression 11, sometime later this evening, or even tomorrow.