Tropical Storm Fiona packs a punch this morning across the Leeward Islands with 60 mph sustained winds. It is moving fairly slow at 13 mph to the west. The worst of the winds and rain is on the east side of the storm due to wind shear. However, the storm will soon be better organized as conditions become more favorable this weekend. Wind shear will become less of an issue, and Fiona will not have much rough terrain to move over. It will likely become a category 1 hurricane by Monday after exiting Puerto Rico. It will then make a northern turn as it hits the southeastern portion of the Dominican Republic. Once it enters the open Atlantic, strengthening will happen more rapidly. 90 mph sustained winds are possible by the middle of the week.

Fiona will likely stay in the open Atlantic and be a good distance away from the East Coast. However, we will continue to monitor this storm closely as the track can still change. The storm will likely be parallel to our area by the start of next weekend, and that will make for rough seas and rip current concerns along the beaches.

A tropical wave is out in the middle of the Atlantic with low chances of development…0% over 48 hours and 20% over 5 days. It will slowly develop as it moves WNW.