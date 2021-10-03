Sam No Longer a Major Hurricane, Victor Weakens, and a New Area of Interest…Here’s the Latest.

Sam has weakened to a category 2 hurricane finally, after being a major hurricane for a whole week. Sam has traveled a far distance all the way from the African Coast, and will eventually make its way towards Greenland and Iceland. Sam is expected to remain a hurricane until early Tuesday, and then become a tropical storm that could potentially last until the weekend. Sam is moving NE at 17 mph. Swells from the storm will continue to impact the eastern United States for the next couple of days.

Tropical Depression Victor has lost significant strength, and has completely broken apart. There is no more organized center of storms and showers, which means it will most likely just become a broad area of low pressure, within the next few days.

We are now watching another potential area of development a bit closer to home. A low pressure area may slowly develop north of the Bahamas. The chances are low, 10% over 48 hours and 20% over 5 days. This could potentially bring us some more rain by the end of the week.