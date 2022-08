A tropical wave located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo

Verde Islands continues to produce some disorganized shower

activity. Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly

unfavorable for development during the next couple of days while the

system moves generally west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across

the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.