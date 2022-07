Tropical Storm Colin, which formed early Saturday morning, is now just the remnants of Colin. This storm is very disorganized with only 30 mph sustained winds. It will no longer impact land, and will continue to move out to sea. Tropical Storm Warnings for South Carolina and North Carolina have expired.

Tropical Storm Bonnie that we have been tracking is now an Eastern Pacific storm, and is no longer of interest.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.