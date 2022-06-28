At 800 AM, the poorly defined disturbance was
centered near latitude 9.5 North, longitude 56.5 West. The system is
moving toward the west near 23 mph. A westward or west-
northwestward motion is expected through Thursday. On the forecast
track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern
Windward Islands by tonight, and move over the southern Caribbean
Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and
Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher
gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days if
the disturbance remains over water.
Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance
remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near
the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the
southern Caribbean Sea.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high …70 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.