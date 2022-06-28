At 800 AM, the poorly defined disturbance was

centered near latitude 9.5 North, longitude 56.5 West. The system is

moving toward the west near 23 mph. A westward or west-

northwestward motion is expected through Thursday. On the forecast

track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern

Windward Islands by tonight, and move over the southern Caribbean

Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and

Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher

gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days if

the disturbance remains over water.

Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance

remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near

the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the

southern Caribbean Sea.