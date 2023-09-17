Monday Evening Tropical Update: An area of low-pressure could form off the coast of Northeastern Florida and move along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. There is still a lot of disagreement between models on intensity and track, but this will likely occur between Friday through Sunday. There is a chance we could see a lot of rain, or no rain at all. As of now, keeping rain chances at just 30% for Saturday and Sunday. This could also limit our temperatures to the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies. Stay with us this week as we fine tune the forecast.

A wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa by mid week, with a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Nigel, which will soon become a hurricane. Nigel will likely become a major hurricane, but will stay out in the open Atlantic, with no threat to land.