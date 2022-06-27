The wave we have been watching the past several days has now became Tropical Cyclone Two. It has tropical storm force winds of 40 mph winds, but lacks a closed circulation. It overall is still very disorganized, but strengthening is expected this week. By Friday, it could become our first hurricane of the season with 75 mph winds. It is currently moving WNW at 18 mph towards the windwards islands. It will move into the Caribbean Sea and likely make landfall in Central America as a strong tropical storm. The United States is not in the cone.

A trough of low pressure with an area of clouds and showers is located near the Louisiana coastline and could form into a low pressure area over the next few days as it tracks WSW at 10 mph towards Texas. Development will be slow, and since it would form near land, strengthening will be limited.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low..10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa is now located over the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and storms. Gradual development is possible with this system as it moves WNW at 15 mph across the Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…20 percent.