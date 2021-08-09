Potential Tropical Cyclone Six Update

As of the Monday 5PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, we now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. It is located just to the west of the Lesser Antilles, and is tracking northwest with wind speeds at 35 mph. The forecast track shows it moving across the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico, along the western shore of Southern Florida by Saturday as a weak tropical storm. Of course its still very early out, and the track is subject to change. Continue to stay with us for updates, on air and on the web.