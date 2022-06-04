Potential Tropical Cyclone One will likely become Tropical Storm Alex later tonight or tomorrow. This would be our first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. It has already brought heavy rainfall to southern Florida over the last day, with some spots along the coast almost up to 10 inches. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of Florida along with flood alerts in the southern half of the peninsula.

Sustained winds are at 40 mph, but the storm is still very disorganized and lacks a well defined center. It will pass through Southern Florida this afternoon, and strengthen a bit once it enters the Atlantic. This storm will not impact the CSRA. Over the next week, it will track across the Atlantic Ocean, remaining as a weak tropical storm.

There are no other areas of interest at this time.