A low pressure area is expected to form in the Northern Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. This is partially due to the decaying front over our area that stretches across the Southeast. Slow development is possible if the system remains offshore. Regardless, heavy rain will be possible from Louisiana to the East coast of Florida. Some models are suggesting that this low could then track back northward towards our neck of the woods. If this is the case, heavy rain and storms could be headed our way by the end of the weekend. Stay with us for tropical updates on air and on the web!

Chance of development…

48 hours: 0%

5 days: 30%