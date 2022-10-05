At 800 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twelve

was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 31.2 West. The

depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h) and

a general motion toward the northwest is expected through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to

dissipate in a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

East of the Windward Islands:

A broad area of low pressure located near the southern Windward

Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Radar imagery from Barbados and surface

observations indicate that the system has not become any better

organized since yesterday. However, upper-level winds are forecast

to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression

is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains

over water while moving generally westward at about 15 mph over

the southeastern and southern Caribbean Sea. An Air Force

reconnaissance mission is currently en route to investigate the

system this morning.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding,

as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of

the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America, and the

ABC Islands during the next couple of days. Interests in those

locations, in addition to those in Central America, should continue

to monitor the progress of this system.